10 Short Sci-fi Manga from Fujio F. Fujiko Get Live-Action Works

Ten short sci-fi manga by co-creator of Doraemon Fujiko F. Fujio will receive live-action adaptations as part of compilation of works titled Fujiko F. Fujio SF Tanpen Drama ( Fujiko F. Fujio SF Short Story Drama, with SF standing for "Sukoshi Fushigi," or "a little mysterious"). There will be a total of 12 episodes, each 15 minutes long. The new live-action adaptations will premiere on BS Premium and BS4K in spring 2023. They will commemorate what would have been Fujio's 90th birthday.

Five of the works include:

"Ryūketsuki" (pictured right), about a world infested with viruses that turn people into vampire

"Kinо̄ no Ore wa Kyо̄ no Teki" (Yesterday's Me is Today's Enemy), about a manga artist who uses time travel for a deadline

"Telepathy," about a person who can hear thoughts thanks to a mysterious fruit

"Teinen Taishoku" (Retirement Age), about an elderly person in the future dealing with food shortage

"Mephisto Sanka," about a man who makes a trade deal with the devil over his soul

Daichi Kaneko , Mayu Hotta , and Seishirō Katō will star in "Ryūketsuki," which will have two parts. Muga Tsukaji will star in "Kinо̄ no Ore wa Kyо̄ no Teki." "Telepathy" will feature Kenshi Okada. Cha Katō and Jun Inoue will be in "Teinen Taishoku." "Mephisto Sanka" will star Naoki Matayoshi, Anne Suzuki , and Kenichi Endō .

Fujio's short stories inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) titled Fujiko F Fujio no SF Tanpen Theater in 1990-1991. His short stories inspired a live-action drama collection in 2008.

Fujiko F. Fujio was the pen name that manga artist that Hiroshi Fujimoto took on as one half of Fujiko Fujio , the duo who created the Doraemon series. The other member of the duo was his lifelong friend Motoo Abiko , also known as Fujiko Fujio A . The duo penned the world-famous Doraemon manga about the titular robot cat from the future and his friendship with the boy Nobita. The manga ran from 1970 to 1996. The pair worked together before parting in 1987, with Abiko taking the Fujiko Fujio A pseudonym, and Fujimoto taking the Fujiko Fujio F (later Fujiko F. Fujio ) pseudonym. Doraemon has launched one of the most successful children's media franchises in the world, inspiring numerous anime films and three separate television anime runs, the third of which began in 2005 and is still ongoing and remains one of the most highly rated anime on Japanese television week after week.

Fujimoto had been a resident of Kawasaki, the city in which his museum is located, for many years, but passed away in 1996.

Source: Comic Natalie