Tekken 8 Trailer Reveals Returning Characters, Highlights Story

Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8 return as playable characters

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled new story and gameplay footage for its upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game during The Game Awards 2022 event on Thursday. The trailer reveals returning characters Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, and Jack-8.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment has not yet announced a release date.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix on August 18.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, Tekken franchise's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.