Kosuke Hamada's Re Cervin Manga Takes Break

Manga resumes in March 2023

The 2023 combined second and third issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Kosuke Hamada 's Re Cervin manga will take a break, and will resume serialization in March 2023. The manga's first compiled book volume is also delayed, and is listed by Amazon for release on March 30, 2023.

Hamada launched the manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits on January 8.

The dark fantasy manga is about a princess who uses great power to hold back the evil dragons that ravage their kingdom. But in return, she starts losing her memories of her father. That's when a man named Cervin, who claims to be the king and her father, appears in front of her. With the sorrow of loss and hope for rebirth, they go on a journey together.

Hamada launched the Hanebado! manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in 2013, and ended it in October 2019. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in July 2018.

