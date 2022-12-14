Gundam: Battle Operation 2 Game Now Slated for Steam in 2023

Network test moved to early 2023

Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Gundam.info website announced on Wednesday that the Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 game is now slated for release on PC via Steam next year, and it will start its network test in early 2023. The game will announce further details soon.

The game was originally planned for release on Steam this year, and its network test on April 15. The game's staff explained the network test was delayed because the game's servers experienced heavy traffic and high load, making it difficult to save and connect to the game.

Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 is a sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation and Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Next games.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the free-to-play game on the PlayStation 4 in Japan in July 2018. The game then launched in English for the PS4 digitally in October 2019. The game launched for PlayStation 5 in January 2021.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 builds on the critically acclaimed land-based combat of its predecessor and takes the 6v6 action up a notch with all-new space-based battles. Infantry battles add a new dimension to the in-game combat, giving pilots the ability to take part in the fight alongside mechas, placing bombs in enemy bases or requesting support fire to help decide the outcome of the battle. Additionally, customizable Mobile Suits offer players the opportunity to enhance their favorite mecha through Development Points earned in battle.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Code Fairy game for PS5 and PS4 launched digitally on November 5 with the first volume. The second and third volumes launched on November 19 and December 3, respectively. Each volume contains five episodes. The single-player action game is based on Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 .

Source: Gundam.info



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.