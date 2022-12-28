Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Theme Song

A special screening event was held on Tuesday at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo to commemorate the completion of the Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line spinoff anime. The anime's staff revealed the anime's second promotional video, which previews the theme song "Start again" by the duo angela , during the event.

The anime will start its special advance screening run in theaters on January 20. Japanese video streaming service niconico will also stream the previous Sōkyū no Fafner series on January 16.

Behind the Line is a self-contained story in one episode. The project was first promised to fans during the "Sōshi Minashiro Birthday Party 2017" event as a "peaceful spinoff." The story of daily life takes place after the Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth film and before the Fafner EXODUS sequel series.

XEBEC is credited with the original work. Takashi Noto is returning to direct the episode at Production I.G , and Tow Ubukata is returning to write the script. Other returning staff members include character designer Hisashi Hirai , mechanical designer Naohiro Washio , and composer Tsuneyoshi Saito .

The episode will also feature a returning cast.

The final three episodes of the 12-episode Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND anime opened in Japanese theaters in November 2021, and their Blu-ray Disc and DVD shipped on March 16.

Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth . Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie