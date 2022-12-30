KAKERU's Legend of Heaven's Door Manga Enters Final Arc

Manga from Creature Girls author launched in 2011

The 63rd issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Comic Heaven magazine revealed on December 9 that KAKERU 's Legend of Heaven's Door ( Tenkū no Tobira ) manga is entering its final arc.

The manga first serialized in Nihonbungeisha 's Sakura Hearts magazine from June 2011 until the magazine stopped its publication in April 2012. The manga then moved to Comic Heaven when the magazine launched in August 2012. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume (pictured right) on June 29.

Manga Club is publishing the series in English, and it describes the story:

Heaven Door is the magical place that will grant any of your wishes... some wishes are a blessing, some are just nightmares... The world returned to peace after Ray, the lightning champion and his party defeated King Diablo, the demon king who invaded the human realm. However, shortly after the victory, the heroes were killed by poison, including Roush Moderia's father, the most prominent and fastest "Macro Drivers." One day, the absolute nemesis of humanity that intends to reach Heaven's Door, returned to Roush's village... but it wasn't Diablo or any other demon. It was the most unlikely person that everyone used to admire. Having his village burned and sister being kidnapped, Roush now has to form his own party to stop the evil threats.

KAKERU launched the FukaFuka Dungeon Kōryakukii: Ore no Isekai Tensei Bōkentan ( Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon ) manga on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in September 2019. Mag Garden published the manga's ninth volume on November 10. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English under its Ghost Ship adult imprint.

Seven Seas also publishes KAKERU 's Creature Girls: A Hands-On Field Journal in Another World ( Kagakuteki ni Sonzai Shiuru Creature Musume no Kansatsu Nisshi ) manga. The ongoing series launched on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in February 2017, and Akita Shoten published the 11th compiled volume on October 20. Seven Seas published the sixth volume on November 29, and will publish the seventh volume on April 25.

Source: Comic Heaven issue 63