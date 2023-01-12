Nexon Reveals New Project DW RPG Based on Dungeon & Fighter/Arad Senki IP

South Korea's Nexon game development company announced on Thursday that it is developing Project DW , a new open-world action role-playing game based on its Dungeon & Fighter ( Arad Senki ) game franchise . Nexon subsidiary Nexon Games is developing the game for cross-platform distribution on consoles, PC, and mobile, though the announcement did not mention specific platforms or release dates.

Neople , a subsidiary of South Korea's Nexon game development company, released the Dungeon & Fighter multiplayer beat 'em up PC game in South Korea in 2005. The game launched in Japan under the title Arad Senki in 2006. The game launched in North America under the title Dungeon Fighter Online in 2010 and ended service in 2013. A global version of the game with English text later launched in 2015.

GONZO and GK Entertainment produced the Slap Up Party: Arad Senki television anime series based on the game in 2009. The show aired for 26 episodes.

LIDEN FILMS produced a new anime in the franchise titled Arad: Gyakuten no Gear ( Arad: Reversal of Fate , pictured at right). The series premiered in Japan on July 3, 2020, although the show debuted first in China in April 2020. The anime, billed as a "Season 2," was originally slated for 2019.

Japanese fighting game developer Eighting developed the DNF Duel fighting game with assistance from Arc System Works . The game launched for on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .in June 2022.

