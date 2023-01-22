Octopath Traveler II Game's Trailer Previews Characters Ochette, Castti

Square Enix began streaming on Friday a new trailer for Octopath Traveler II , the sequel to its Octopath Traveler role-playing game. The video previews two of the eight main characters: Castti the Apothecary and Ochette the Hunter.

The RPG will feature eight new characters in the land of Solistia. The new game will feature "Crossed Paths," which are stories involving two main characters. Square Enix describes Castti and Ochette's story:

Castti and Ochette arrive in the lively little village of Cropdale where they hear hunting has been poor lately. The two then head deep into the woods to investigate...

The game will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 24.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. Over 3 million copies of Octopath Traveler sold worldwide. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , the prequel mobile RPG set on the same Orsterra continent as the original game, launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan and globally on July 27.

Source: Email correspondence