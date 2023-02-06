Our Dining Table Live-Action Series Reveals Cast, Staff, 1st Key Visual, April Premiere

Live-action series adaptation first announced in 2021

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Mita Ori 's Our Dining Table ( Bokura no Shokutaku ) manga revealed on Monday the series' main cast, staff, its first key visual and April premiere.

©三田織/幻冬舎コミックス ©「僕らの食卓」製作委員会

Ori also drew an illustration to commemorate the live-action series adaptation.

©三田織/幻冬舎コミックス

The series will premiere in Japan in April on the BS-TBS channel.

The main cast includes:

Atsuhiro Inukai as Yutaka Hozumi

Hiroki Iijima as Minoru Ueda

Kūga Maeyama as Tane Ueda

Yūho Ishibashi, Kashо̄ Iizuka, and Naho Kamimura are directing the series, and are writing the script with Yumi Shimoa.

Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Eating around other people is a struggle for salaryman Yutaka, despite his talent for cooking. All that changes when he meets Minoru and Tane—two brothers, many years apart in age—who ask him to teach them how to make his delicious food! Yutaka soon finds himself having a change of heart as he looks forward to the meals they share together.

The series debuted in Gentosha 's Rutile magazine in 2016, and its single compiled book volume shipped in January 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in December 2019.