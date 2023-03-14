Doraemon 2023 Film Stays at #1, The First Slam Dunk Back to #2

stays at #4,drops to #2,manga stays at #6,back to #7

© 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2023

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita to Sora no Utopia

in English), the 42nd film in the stayed at #1 in its second weekend. The film sold 384,000 tickets and earned 468,105,440 yen (about US$3.51 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.02 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 1,248,995,240 yen (about US$9.36 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 3 and sold 542,000 tickets and earned 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.

The film is set in a perfect, utopian world in the sky, where everyone lives happily. Adventurers have equated the land with other mythical cities, such as Atlantis or Ryūgū-jō. Doraemon and Nobita set out on an adventure to find the utopia with the help of a gadget that is brand-new for the film, the time zeppelin equipped with a time warp function.

Takumi Dōyama ( Genbanojō , Doraemon episodes) directed the film. Ryota Kosawa ( Always: Sunset on Third Street , Great Pretender ) penned the script — his first for a Doraemon film. The television anime's current cast members reprised their roles for the film. Ren Nagase of the idol group King & Prince made his voice acting debut as the "perfect cat robot" Sonya in the film.

©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, sold 137,000 tickets and earned 200,332,920 yen (about US$1.50 million) from Friday to Sunday, rising back up from #3 to #2 in its 15th weekend. The film has sold a total of 8.19 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 11,915,399,520 yen (about US$89.50 million).

The film is now the 29th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the 12th highest-earning anime film, surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 .

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on December 3. The movie has IMAX screenings in 40 cinemas all over Japan, and Dolby Atmos screenings in 34 cinemas. The movie added Dolby Cinema screenings on December 10.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .

© 「なのに、千輝くんが甘すぎる。」製作委員会 (c)亜南くじら/講談社

And Yet, You Are So Sweet

The live-action film of's) manga dropped from #2 to #3 in its second weekend. The film sold 103,000 tickets and earned 122,089,000 yen (about US$917,400) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 407,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 491,442,530 yen (about US$3.69 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 3 and sold 207,000 tickets and earned 255 million yen (about US$1.87 million) in its first three days.

Mei Hata played heroine Maaya Kisaragi, while Naniwa Danshi idol unit member Kyōhei Takahashi played Sui Chigira.

Takehiko Shinjō directed the film, with a script by Haruka Ōkita. Shochiku is distributing the film. Naniwa Danshi performed the film's theme song "Special Kiss."

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally. The company describes the manga:

Maaya Kisaragi, 16 years old, finally confessed to her crush...only to be flatly rejected and ridiculed on social media after. To make matters worse, the most popular guy in her grade, Chigira-kun, overheard her despondent muttering about the whole thing. But instead of making fun of her, he comforts her...and proposes an odd solution to her heartbreak!

© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen

"World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village), the theatrical screenings of the upcoming ) television anime, stayed at #4 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 113,623,130 yen (about US$853,700) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 3,697,051,044 yen (about US$27.77 million).

The screenings opened on February 3 in 418 theaters in Japan. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 813,000 tickets and earned 1,158,765,410 yen (about US$8.75 million) in its first three days in Japan. The film began screening in MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema on February 25.

The screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. The screenings will play in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will premiere on television in April with a one-hour special.

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

© Shinichi Ishizuka, Yuzuru Tachikawa, Studio NUT

The anime film adaptation of'smanga stayed at #6 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 81,273,790 yen (about US$610,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 629,824,450 yen (about US$4.73 million),

The film opened in Japan on February 17 and earned 116,561,020 yen (about US$867,600) in its first three days.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Death Parade , Mob Psycho 100 all three seasons, Deca-Dence ) directed the film at studio NUT . NUMBER 8 , the editor of the Blue Giant manga and the story director for the Blue Giant Supreme manga, wrote the screenplay. TOHO animation is distributing the film.

World-renowned pianist Hiromi Uehara composed the original music that the film's in-story jazz trio JASS performs, and also played the piano for the character Yukinori Sawabe. Saxophonist Tomoaki Baba played the saxophone for the character Dai. Shun Ishiwaka , the drummer of the Millennium Parade band, played drums for Shunji Tamada.



© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

Suzume

's film earned 57,831,800 yen (about US$434,200) from Friday to Sunday, and rose back up from #8 to #7 in its 18th weekend. The film has now earned a cumulative total of about 14,135,342,670 yen (about US$106 million).

The film is now the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, and the ninth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan, having surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 .

The film opened at #1 on November 11 and sold 1.33 million tickets to earn 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days.

The film sold 38.7% more tickets and earned 47.4% more than Shinkai's acclaimed your name. film, which earned 1,277,960,000 yen (about US$12.51 million at the time) in its first three days. It also sold 14.8% more tickets and earned 14.4% more than Shinkai's previous film Weathering With You , marking the strongest opening three days of Shinkai's films.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. RADWIMPS scored the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



The SSSS.Dynazenon television anime's compilation film opened on Friday and ranked at #1 on the mini-theater rankings for the weekend. The film will have a two-week limited run in cinemas.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3 link 4), comScore via KOFIC