Sega Announces Sonic Origins Plus Collection with 12 Game Gear Games, Playable Amy

Sega announced on Thursday Sonic Origins Plus , an updated version of the Sonic Origins collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The collection will launch physically and digitally on June 23. The new content will also be available for owners of the original Sonic Origins collection as a paid digital upgrade.

The Plus Expansion Pack content will include 12 Sonic Game Gear titles, playable Knuckles in Sonic CD , and Amy Rose as a new playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles , and Sonic CD .

The Game Gear games include:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble

Sonic Blast

Sonic Chaos

Sonic Drift

Sonic Drift 2

Sonic Labyrinth

Sonic Spinball

Tails Adventure

Tails' Skypatrol

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

Sonic Origins , a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, debuted for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in June 2022. The collection includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles , and Sonic CD .

Sonic Frontiers , Sega 's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.