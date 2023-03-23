News
Sega Announces Sonic Origins Plus Collection with 12 Game Gear Games, Playable Amy
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sega announced on Thursday Sonic Origins Plus, an updated version of the Sonic Origins collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The collection will launch physically and digitally on June 23. The new content will also be available for owners of the original Sonic Origins collection as a paid digital upgrade.
The Plus Expansion Pack content will include 12 Sonic Game Gear titles, playable Knuckles in Sonic CD, and Amy Rose as a new playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.
The Game Gear games include:
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble
- Sonic Blast
- Sonic Chaos
- Sonic Drift
- Sonic Drift 2
- Sonic Labyrinth
- Sonic Spinball
- Tails Adventure
- Tails' Skypatrol
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
Sonic Origins, a new collection of remastered Sonic the Hedgehog games, debuted for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in June 2022. The collection includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, and Sonic CD.
Sonic Frontiers, Sega's new game in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 8.