Blue Thermal's Kana Ozawa Launches New Manga

Love story manga launches on April 25

The May issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine announced on Saturday that manga author Kana Ozawa will launch a new manga titled Kō-2 (Kō-Ni) no Koi no Wasure-kata (How to Forget my Second Year High School Love) in the magazine's June issue on April 25.

© 2008-2023 Kodansha Ltd., Kana Ozawa

The love story manga is about a girl named Oto Miyakura, who works as an editor at a publishing company. She lives a happy life with her kind husband and loving daughter, until she has a fateful meeting from someone in the past, and her quiet life gets shaken.

Ozawa's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- (Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club) manga ran in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine from April 2014 to November 2017, and Shinchosha published five compiled book volumes for the manga (the manga's fifth volume mentions that only the "first part" of the story has concluded). Ozawa launched a prequel manga titled Blue Thermal: First Flight on the LINE Manga app in November 2021, and ended it in January 2022. Shinchosha published the manga's one compiled book volume in February 2022.

The manga's anime film adaptation premiered in Japan in March 2022. HIDIVE licensed the movie.