Fūfu Kōkan Anime Reveals Cast, June Debut

AnimeFesta announced the staff and the June debut date for Fūfu Kōkan , the television anime of Peter Mitsuru's Fūfu Kōkan: Otto Yori Sugoi Kongai Sex (Marriage Exchange: Amazing Extramarital Sex Compared to My Husband) adult manga, on Friday.

© Peter Mitsuru/Suiseisha

The anime will debut streaming first on the AnimeFesta website in mid-June, and it will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 in July.

Makoto Sokuza is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki is in charge of series composition. Maki Hashimoto is both the character designer and chief animation director. Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director. Studio Mausu is credited for sound production.

The manga centers on two married couples who have been friends since their days as students. The two couples go to a hot spring together as a double date, and by accident get wrapped up in a "marriage exchange."

The manga's one compiled volume released in November 2022, and a new volume will release in July.

The AnimeFesta anime programming block debuted in April 2017 and has changed names several times. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version broadcast on TV), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation runs the programming block, and the company releases many of the anime in English on its Coolmic website.

Source: Anime! Anime! (Kōtarō Nakase)