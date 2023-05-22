Chiikawa Creator Nagano Hospitalized for Operation

Nagano revealed discharge from hospital on Monday

Chiikawa manga creator Nagano revealed on Twitter last month that he would be hospitalized for an operation. As a result, he explained that it would be difficult to post the Chiikawa manga on Twitter for a while, but he would still like to draw illustrations while recovering. Nagano revealed through a manga post on Twitter on Monday that he has been discharged from the hospital.

originally started serializing the manga under the titleon Twitter in January 2020.

The manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" ( Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu ) known as Chiikawa. Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in April 2022. The anime airs every Friday within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi . In April, the anime also began airing on Tuesdays in addition to Friday. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE with English subtitles.

