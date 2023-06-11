Fumihiro Kiso, Yūki Miyama's Karma na Skill de Musо̄ Suru Isekai Harem Kaitо̄-dan Manga Ends

Isekai harem phantom thief manga launched in 2020

© Fumihiro Kiso, Yūki Miyama, Kadokawa

Karma na Skill de Musо̄ Suru Isekai Harem Kaitо̄-dan

Harem Thief Order dominating in different world with karmic skill

The July issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of artist) and author Yūki Miyama's) manga on Friday.

The manga launched in Monthly Dragon Age in June 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2021, and will publish its sixth and final volume on September 8.

The manga is about Takio, a young man reincarnated in a different world. Takio discovers his own special ability after saving a girl named Yue Ishikawa. Yue surprises Takio with the proposition of stealing different treasures together.

Kiso launched The Testament of Sister New Devil Storm! spinoff manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Arashi magazine in February 2014, and ended it in May 2016. Hakusensha published the fifth and final compiled volume in August 2016. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in English.

Source: Monthly Dragon Age July issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.