Atsushi Wada's Ikimono-san Anime Shorts Episodes Stream on YouTube

The official YouTube channel of Toei Animation Beyond (TAB) started streaming the first episode of Atsushi Wada 's Ikimono-san series of anime shorts with English subtitles on July 8. The second episode had a one-week limited stream, and is not available on the channel anymore. The third episode started streaming on July 22, and will be available until July 29 at 8:59 a.m. JST (July 28 at 7:59 p.m. EDT).

Although both episodes below have English subtitles, the episodes themselves have no words outside of the show and episode titles.

Episode 1: Episode Turtle

Episode 3: Cheetah's Episode

The anime premiered on the MBS and TBS channels and their affiliates on the "Super Animeism" programming block on July 7. The series will have 52 90-second episodes.

of the comedy duo Yoneda 2000 plays the role of Igaguri, a boy who is always with his dog, and tries to emulate the creatures he encounters.of the comedy duo Dansei Blanco plays the role of Dog (or Inu), Igaguri's dog. He is a kind dog, who always tries his best to make Igaguri's wish to become a living creature come true.

The series of shorts is based on Wada's My Exercise game about a curious boy who exercises with a dog. The boy encounters various creatures and tries to emulate them, with the valiant help of his dog.

Wada is personally directing the shorts, and Nobuaki Doi is in charge of planning and production. New Deer is animating the shorts, and Toei Animation is distributing. Nekosen performs the anime's theme song "Mochimochi."

The anime's "Turtle" short competed in the Grand Competition - Short Film category at the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2023 event in Croatia from June 5-10. The same short will also screen in the Narrative category at the Ottawa International Film Festival (OIAF), which will take place from September 20-24 in Ottawa, Canada.

The My Exercise game launched in August 2020 for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam and itch.io.

Wada's "Hantō no Tori" ("Bird in the Peninsula") short screened at last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The short won a special mention in the short film category at last year's Berlin International Film Festival.

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.