Exclusive: ENGI, Hiroki Yoshioka Collaborate With American Toy Company Panda Mony on Tankdrome Graphic Novel Series

Panda Mony previously produced ALTER NATION franchise

American toy company Panda Mony announced on Wednesday that it is collaborating with anime studio ENGI to launch a vehicle-focused graphic novel series titled Tankdrome . President of ENGI Hiroki Yoshioka ( Hellsing Ultimate , Love Live! Sunshine!! producer) is working on the project, and Panda Mony founder Ryan Magnon is the story developer on the project.

Image courtesy of Panda Mony

Panda Mony describes Tankdrome :

It's 100 years into the future. After a great war, the nations of the world ban armies altogether. The totality of territorial disputes are settled in one-on-one tank battles. Each region chooses a champ to represent it in the International TANKDROME League; thereby, resolving these grievances publicly. This players alliance also produces and outputs the companion televised event, a legit ratings grabber. In the TANKDROME-iverse, the throw-downs are TV chart toppers, because, well, these ain't your grandma's tanks. They're the most stylish tanks on the road, with equally snazzy human drivers. For instance, forthcoming TANKDROME graphic novel issue #1 features leadfooted driver Bobby “The Bopper” Nash who pilots Long Tall Sally (a 1950's hot rod tank); hulking operator Underground who drives Six-Feet-Deep (a hydraulic-hoppin' lowrider armored vehicle); and Fujiyama Mama who handles The Iron Kitty (a “bosozoku” motorcycle-tank).

The graphic novel series and its accompanying merchandise will launch in spring 2024. Merchandise includes school supplies and other kid-friendly accessories. The franchise also plans to launch a fanclub where early adopters will receive mailed merchandise and other perks.

Magnon stated Panda Mony was "on high alert for partnerships to expand the franchise in other ways," adding, "This may be animation, games, toys, themed experiences, influencer and celebrity collabs, and other joint ventures.”

Panda Mony's Alter Nation toy line previously inspired an American animated mini-series of the same name in 2019. Dark Horse Comics released Tim Seeley and Mike Norton's Alter Nation: the Mystery of Whining Winny graphic novel in October 2019. Dark Horse also released a graphic novel titled Alter Nation by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton in December 2020.

Source: Email correspondence