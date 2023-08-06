Street Fighter 6 Game's Trailer Highlights New DLC Character A.K.I.

Game also gets Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration on Tuesday

CAPCOM unveiled a new DLC character trailer for its Street Fighter 6 fighting game during the Evo fighting game tournament on Sunday. The trailer highlights the game's next DLC character A.K.I., who will debut in the game this fall.

CAPCOM also revealed that Street Fighter 6 will have a collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise with new costumes, emotes, titles, and stamps for custom characters debuting on Tuesday.

The game launched on June 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game's new real-time commentary feature will have commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature will have subtitles available in 13 languages, and will feature the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning cast includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I. in fall 2023, returning character Ed in winter 2024, and returning character Akuma in spring 2024. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass.

New to the game's fighting mechanics is the Drive system, which features a resource gauge that players can use to perform five different techniques: a super armor move, a parry, EX (enhanced) special moves, a forward-moving rush attack, and a low damage reversal. The game will also include a classic control scheme, as well as a "modern" control scheme that makes specials easier to input.

Aside from previous fighting game modes — such as local and online versus, arcade mode, and training mode — the game will also have a single player "World Tour" mode, and a "Battle Hub" that will provide "players with new and unique ways to engage, communicate and interact." It will also include an optional versus mode called "Extreme Battle" that includes interactable items, stage elements, and different objectives.