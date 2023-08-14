My Happy Marriage Anime Casts Yōko Hikasa as Hazuki Kudō

Kiyoka Kudō's older sister debuts in episode 7 on Wednesday

Kadokawa revealed on Monday that Yōko Hikasa has joined the cast of the television anime of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series as Hazuki Kudō (seen below), Kiyoka Kudō's older sister. Hazuki debuts in episode 7 on Wednesday.

©2023 Akumi Agitogi, Tsukiho Tsukioka/KADOKAWA/My Happy Marriage Partners

The anime premiered on July 5.also began streaming the anime worldwide on July 5. The anime will have 12 episodes. The eighth novel volume will bundle an original anime titled "" (The Shape of Happiness) on Blu-ray Disc when it ships on March 15, 2024.

The anime stars:

Takehiro Kubota ( Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly ) is directing the series at Kinema Citrus ( Made in Abyss ). Takao Abo ( 22/7 , Macross Frontier ) is in charge of storyboards and supervision. Ami Satо̄ , Takahito Ōnishi , and Momoka Toyoda are overseeing the series scripts. Shōko Yasuda ( Happy Sugar Life ) is designing the characters. Yuushi Koshida ( Ghost in the Shell Arise ) is the 3DCG director. Evan Call ( Violet Evergarden ) is composing the music. Riria. performs the anime's opening theme song "Anata no Soba ni" (By Your Side)., while Kashitarō Itō performs the anime's ending theme song "Vita Philosophica."

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan on March 17. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

The novels are also inspiring a stage play in August.

