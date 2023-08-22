Reign of the Seven Spellblades Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Bokuto Uno 's Reign of the Seven Spellblades ( Nanatsu no Maken ga Shihai Suru ) light novel series revealed four additional cast members on Tuesday. The additional cast will appear in the anime's eighth episode on Friday.

The anime's additional cast includes:

Daichi Kanbara as Tullio Rossi

Kaori Maeda as Stacy Cornwallis

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Fay Willock

Makoto Furukawa as Joseph Albright

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 7, and started streaming on d Anime Store and AbemaTV on July 7. Other streaming services debuted the anime on July 11. Crunchyroll streams the anime as it airs in Japan, and also streams an English dub .

Masato Matsune ( Chronos Ruler ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff , and Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ) is overseeing the series scripts. Sōta Suwa ( Combatants Will Be Dispatched! ) is designing the characters. Kujira Yumemi ( In the Land of Leadale ) is composing the music. Kujira Yumemi feat. Mimizuku and Fukurō perform the opening theme song "Kenka" (Sword Flower), and Kujira Yumemi feat. Tsumushachi perform the anime's ending theme song "Aimu."

Yen Press publishes the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, when new students begin their first year. One boy, clad in black robes with a white cane and sword strapped to his hip, approaches the prestigious school. This young man—Oliver—must form a bond with a katana wielding girl named Nanao if he's to survive the dangers he's to face at this school that is anything but what it seems!

Uno published the first Reign of the Seven Spellblades novel volume in September 2018 with illustrations by Ruria Miyuki . Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the 12th volume on July 7. The novel series ranked #1 in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Sakae Esuno launched a manga adaptation of the Reign of the Seven Spellblades novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in May 2019.

Sources: Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.