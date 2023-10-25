News
Netflix Unveils Onmyōji Anime's Visual, Clean Ending Sequence
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Netflix unveiled a new visual and the textless ending sequence for the first anime series adaptation of Baku Yumemakura's Onmyōji novels on Wednesday.
Netflix will stream the series worldwide starting on November 28.
The anime stars:
- Kenji Hamada as Imperial Prince Atsumi
- Yui Ishikawa as Tsuyuko
- Daisuke Namikawa as Abe Seimei
- Shintarō Asanuma as Minamoto Hiromasa
- Rina Satou as Ashiya Doman
- Daisuke Kishio as Kamo Yasunori
Soubi Yamamoto (Meganebu!, This Boy/Kono Danshi series) is directing the anime, and Natsu Hashimoto (Oshiete Hokusai!: The Animation) and Yuiko Katō (Agū: Tensai Ningyō) are writing the scripts. Marvy Jack is producing the anime. Ling Tosite Sigure is performing the anime's theme song.
Yumemakura first wrote the franchise as a series of short stories starting in 1986. He then wrote three full-length novels for the franchise, in 2000-2008. The book series also includes several picture books.
The stories take place in a fictional version of Japan's Heian period, and center on the real-life onmyōji Abe no Seimei.
The novels inspired the Onmyōji and Onmyoji II live-action films in 2001 and 2003. Reiko Okano drew a 13-volume manga adaptation of the series starting in 1994. The books have also inspired several live-action series in Japan.
Sources: Netflix Anime's YouTube channel and Twitter account