News
Golgo 13 Spinoff Manga Gunsmith Dave Returns With New Arc in February
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The manga ended its first season last year.
The protagonist Dave is a constant helper who makes Duke Togo's impossible shots possible, working an unseen job that he nevertheless draws pride from, and is one of the few people whom Duke Togo trusts. Saito and Saito Production are credited with creating the manga. The manga launched in Big Comic Zōkan in July 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2022.
Saito passed away on September 24, 2021. Golgo 13 remains the oldest manga still in publication. Shogakukan said that, before his death, Saito said that he wanted the manga to continue on without him, and the Saito Production group of artists will continue on the work with the assistance of the editorial department of Shogakukan's Big Comic magazine and an additional scriptwriting staff.
Saito launched Golgo 13 in Shogakukan's Big Comic magazine in 1968. The manga broke the Guinness World Record for "most volumes published for a single manga series" in July 2021 when its 201st compiled book volume shipped in Japan. The manga's 210th volume shipped on September 5.
A second spinoff manga titled G no Idenshi - Shōjo Fanette launched in Big Comic Zōkan in July 2022. The manga centers on fan-favorite character Fanette, a multi-talented girl who somehow bears Togo's genes.
Source: Big Comic Zōkan December issue