Gaku Kajikawa's Daddy's Sexy Doll Manga Ends on December 26

Human drama manga launched in November 2022

© Gaku Kajikawa, Kadokawa

Daddy's Sexy Doll

Papa no Sexy Doll

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on December 26.

Kajikawa launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in November 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on July 26, and the second volume will release on January 26.

The human drama manga is about Riona, a young lady who lost her mother at a young age and is seeking love and affection. To help around the house, her father purchases an emotionless maid robot named Forty. The two girls start living together, and start discovering things about each other.

Kajikawa launched the Hina Change manga on Shonen Jump+ in Japanese in June 2019, and MANGA Plus started serializing the manga in English the same month. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in November 2019, and the third and final volume shipped in July 2020.



Source: Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh January 2024 issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.