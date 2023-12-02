×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN Reader Survey • If you haven't had a chance yet, please fill out our annual survey, It's so helpful to us. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away 100 ANN subscriptions to people who fill it out. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Gaku Kajikawa's Daddy's Sexy Doll Manga Ends on December 26

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Human drama manga launched in November 2022

robot.jpg.png
© Gaku Kajikawa, Kadokawa
The January 2024 issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Monday that Gaku Kajikawa's Daddy's Sexy Doll (Papa no Sexy Doll) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on December 26.

Kajikawa launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in November 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on July 26, and the second volume will release on January 26.

The human drama manga is about Riona, a young lady who lost her mother at a young age and is seeking love and affection. To help around the house, her father purchases an emotionless maid robot named Forty. The two girls start living together, and start discovering things about each other.

Kajikawa launched the Hina Change manga on Shonen Jump+ in Japanese in June 2019, and MANGA Plus started serializing the manga in English the same month. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan in November 2019, and the third and final volume shipped in July 2020.

Source: Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh January 2024 issue


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives