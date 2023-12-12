Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid Film Streams Final Promo Video

Film opened in Japan on December 1

Aniplex streamed the final promotional video of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid , the second of two films in the sequel anime project for the Seishun Buta Yarō ( Rascal Does Not Dream ) light novel series, on Tuesday.

The film opened in Japan on December 1, and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 119,000 tickets and earned 164,594,554 yen (about US$1.11 million) in its first three days. The film dropped to #8 in its second weekend. The film earned 66,100,040 yen (about US$453,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 271,050,294 yen (about US$1.86 million).

For the film's third week, filmgoers can get a bonus mini colored paper character illustration by the film's character designer Satomi Tamura . The character illustrations include Rio Futaba, Nodoka Toyohama, Kaede Azusagawa, and Shōko Makinohara.

The film is the conclusion of the story's High School arc. Sōichi Masui returned to direct the film at CloverWorks , and Masahiro Yokotani again supervised and wrote the script. Satomi Tamura also returned to design the characters and serve as chief animation director.

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid . Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23. The film sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) to rank #4 in its opening weekend.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. The anime adapts the story up to the fifth novel volume. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

The novels' "University Student Arc" is inspiring an anime adaptation.

Kadokawa published the first novel in Hajime Kamoshida 's series, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ), in April 2014. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English.

Source: Aniplex 's YouTube channel, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web





