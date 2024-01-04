News
Kodansha USA Licenses I Left my A-Rank Party Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kōsuke Unagi, Yūri, Super Zombie's manga debuts digitally on January 9
Kodansha USA announced on Thursday that it has licensed the I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! (A-Rank Party o Ridatsu Shita Ore wa, Moto Oshiego-tachi to Meikyū Shinbu o Mezasu. ) manga for digital release on January 9. Kōsuke Unagi is writing the story, Yūri is drawing, and Super Zombie is the original character designer.
Kodansha USA describes the story:
As far as adventuring goes, supporting your party is a thankless job—even more so if you're just a lowly red mage like Yuke Feldio. So, when he gets fed up with his A-rank party of total a-holes, he ditches them for some former students—a trio of girls who just looove his company. Thing is, to conquer the world's greatest dungeon and achieve his dream, he'll have to teach these cuties a thing or two…and he may just learn there's more potential within him (and them) then he ever knew.
The manga debuted in June 2021 in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 23.
Source: Email correspondence