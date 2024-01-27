Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novels End in Next Volume on March 8

Light novel series inspired TV anime that premiered in October

Image courtesy of J-Novel Club

Buta no Liver wa Kanetsu Shiro

confirmed on January 19 that's) light novel series will end with its next volume on March 8. The volume is the overall ninth volume for the series, but is designated as the "n-th" volume. Amazon is also listing the volume will be the final volume.

Sakai launched the novel series with illustrations by Asagi Tōsaka ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , Girly Air Force ) in March 2020, after winning the gold prize (effectively second place) in the 26th Dengeki Novel Prize in 2019. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint is publishing the novels in print.

Minami launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in August 2020.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novel series and the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A run-of-the-mill otaku collapses from stomach pain after tasting raw pig liver and wakes up in a whole new world—as a pig, of all things! He's helplessly trapped in his pen until Jess, a girl who can read minds, comes along and rescues him. Our porcine hero will have to work to keep his boar-ish thoughts to himself, but sweet Jess isn't deterred. In fact, she wants to spoil this little piggy rotten! By Jess's side, it seems like life as a hog might not be so bad after all, yet there's more to this strange fantasy world than meets the eye. Jess is a girl of many secrets, and she's in danger. But what can a mere pig with no special powers do to protect her from her cruel fate? Will his modern knowledge, quick thinking, and sharp nose be enough to ham it up and save her?

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered on October 7. The anime's 12th and final episode was delayed and will air on February 5.