Expelled From Paradise Gets Rakuen Tsuihō: Liberated from Paradise Sequel Anime Film

Toei Animation revealed on Saturday that it is producing an all-new feature-length anime film sequel to its 2014 anime film Expelled from Paradise titled Rakuen Tsuihō: Liberated from Paradise ( Rakuen Tsuihō: Kokoro no Resonance ). Toei Animation revealed the film at its "Virtual Anime Fes" livestream event on Saturday.

The film reunites the main staff of Expelled from Paradise , including director Seiji Mizushima , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , character designer Masatsugu Saitō , and composer NARASAKI .

The staff also revealed a key visual for the film.

Image via PR Times ©TOEI ANIMATION, NITRO PLUS / EFP Society

Expelled from Paradise debuted in 13 theaters in Japan in November 2014, and sold 110,000 tickets. The film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD release in Japan sold more than 70,000 copies. The film won the Best Animation of the Year Award at the 24th Japan Movie Critics Awards in May 2015.

Aniplex of America released Expelled from Paradise in 15 theaters across the United States in December 2014. The company then released the film on Blu-ray Disc in North, Central, and South America in June 2015.

Sources: Virtual Anime Fes livestream, PR Times