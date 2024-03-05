News
Bandai Namco to Open 2,000-Seat Concert Hall in Tokyo in Spring 2026
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Bandai Namco also establishes new subsidiary to manage venue
Bandai Namco Holdings announced on Tuesday that it will start building a concert hall that can host 2,000 attendees in Tokyo on March 15. It plans to open the five-floor hall in the Shibuya Ward's Udagawachō district (about 10 minutes by walking from Japan Railways' Shibuya Station) in spring 2026.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
Bandai Namco Base, a new wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings' Bandai Namco Music Live company, will manage the venue. Bandai Namco Music Live will formally establish the new subsidiary on April 1 with Takaaki Suzuki as its president.
Bandai Namco Holdings plans to use the concert hall for not only in-company concerts and live events, but also for events and artists outside of the company.
Source: Bandai Namco Holdings, Mantan Web
