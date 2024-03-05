Bandai Namco to Open 2,000-Seat Concert Hall in Tokyo in Spring 2026

Bandai Namco also establishes new subsidiary to manage venue

announced on Tuesday that it will start building a concert hall that can host 2,000 attendees in Tokyo on March 15. It plans to open the five-floor hall in the Shibuya Ward's Udagawachō district (about 10 minutes by walking from Japan Railways' Shibuya Station) in spring 2026.

Bandai Namco Base, a new wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings ' Bandai Namco Music Live company, will manage the venue. Bandai Namco Music Live will formally establish the new subsidiary on April 1 with Takaaki Suzuki as its president.

Bandai Namco Holdings plans to use the concert hall for not only in-company concerts and live events, but also for events and artists outside of the company.

Source: Bandai Namco Holdings, Mantan Web





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.