27th Detective Conan Film Sells 630,000 Tickets, Earns 960 Million Yen on Opening Day

Film beats opening-day earnings of last year's record-breaking film

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

The staff of the film announced at a stage greeting event on Saturday that the film sold about 630,000 tickets and earned approximately 960 million yen (about US$6.26 million) on its opening day on Friday.

Comparatively, Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film, sold about 580,000 tickets to earn approximately 850 million yen (about US$6.35 million at the time) on its opening day. The film went on to sell 2.17 million tickets to earn about 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise. The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen, having earned a total of 13.88 billion yen. The film is the 18th highest-earning film ever in Japan, and was the third highest-earning film in Japan in 2023.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram is the 27th film in the Detective Conan franchise, and it is the first to have midnight screenings. The film is screening in 515 cinemas across Japan, the largest number of theater screenings in the history of the Detective Conan film series, and also has screenings in IMAX in 50 theaters, MX4D in 14 theaters, 4DX in 64 theaters, and Dolby Cinema in eight theaters.

TMS Entertainment describes the film's story:

A message has arrived from Kid the Phantom Thief, that he will steal a Japanese sword belonging to the wealthy Onoe Family in Hakodate, Hokkaido. Conan and Heiji Hattori, who happened to be in Hakodate, are on the case to capture Kid. Onoe Family's collections are associated with Toshizo Hijikata, a historic figure who perished in Hakodate. Why is Kid, who specializes in jewels, going after a Japanese sword? Coincidentally the family lawyer of Onoe is found murdered in the warehouse district, apparently slaughtered by a Japanese sword. The suspect is an investor/arms dealer who is said to be after Onoe family's hidden treasure. The grandfather of Onoe family's patriarch was deeply involved with the army industry during wartime, and it was rumored he hid some powerful weapon that could “change the course of war” somewhere in Hakodate. Is Kid after that weapon? Meanwhile, Heiji is trying to find a perfect viewpoint to declare his love to Kazuha… In the North among cherry blossoms, the exciting hunt for treasure begins!

AIKO performs the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).

The Detetive Conan film series as a whole has earned 118 billion yen (about US$770 million by current conversion).

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web