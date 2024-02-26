27th Detective Conan Film Gets Widest Release in Franchise's History with 515 Theater Screenings

Film's new video, visuals reveals IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, Dolby Cinema screenings

The official website for the upcoming Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube (The Million-Dollar Five Guiding Stars) film revealed on Monday two new visuals for the film, and a new video announcing the film's simultaneous screenings in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. The film's website also announced that it will screen in 515 cinemas across Japan, the largest number of theater screenings in the history of the Detective Conan film series.

MX4D, 4DX Screening Visual

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

IMAX Screening Visual

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

The 27th film in the Detective Conan franchise will premiere in Japan on April 12. The film's theme song is titled "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).

The film will simultaneously screen in IMAX in 50 theaters, MX4D in 14 theaters, 4DX in 64 theaters, and Dolby Cinema in eight theaters. Including the regular screenings, the film will screen in 515 theaters in Japan.

A separate compilation film titled Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief opened in cinemas in Japan on January 5. The compilation combined and re-edited television episodes including the debut of Kid the Phantom Thief, and added new footage to the story in episode 76, when Conan and Kid had their first confrontation. The special also featured exclusive new footage of "cherished interactions" between the two characters.

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film, opened in Japan on April 14 (two weeks before the official Golden Week holidays), and sold 2.17 million tickets to earn about 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise . The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

Aoyama launched the manga in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series.