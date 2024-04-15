Dan Harmon, Heather Anne Campbell Rewrite Script for Live-Action One-Punch Man Film

Rick and Morty

Community

Rick and Morty, The Twilight Zone, The Eric Andre Show

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday that the live-action film adaptation ofand'smanga is currently being rewritten byco-creator andcreatorand screenwriter Heather Anne Campbell ().

Entertainment news website Variety reported in April 2020 regarding Sony Pictures ' acquisition of the adaptation rights from Shueisha , and also reported that Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner ( Venom , Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle films) were writing the script. Arad Productions ' Avi Arad and Ari Arad ( Spider-Man and X-Men film franchise ) are producing the film.

Another entertainment news website, Deadline, then reported in June 2022 that former Fast and Furious director Justin Lin will direct the live-action film adaptation. Deadline also stated at the time that Lin would also serve as a producer and would collaborate on the screenplay's rewrite.

Yūsuke Murata and ONE launched the One-Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Viz Media is releasing the series digitally in its Weekly Shonen Jump manga anthology, and is also releasing the series in print.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company streamed the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

The anime will get a third season, with some returning cast and staff from the previous seasons.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Borys Kit) via Cinema Today