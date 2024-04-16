French-Japanese Film Ghost Cat Anzu to Screen at Cannes Directors' Fortnight

Film opens in Japan on July 19

Image via Comic Natalie © いましろたかし・講談社／化け猫あんずちゃん製作委員会

The official website for Ghost Cat Anzu , Shinei Animation and France's Miyu Productions ' 2D-animated film based on Takashi Imashiro 's Bakeneko Anzu-chan manga, announced on Tuesday that the film will screen during the Directors' Fortnight at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival. The annual film festival takes place in France from May 14 to May 25.

The film will screen along with another Japanese film, Desert of Namibia .

The Directors' Fortnight is an independent film selection that runs parallel to Cannes, which differs from the official selection due to its relatively non-competitive nature. This year the selection will host a People's Choice Award.

The film opens in Japan on July 19.

The film screened as a work-in-progress at the Annecy Animation Festival in June 2023. The Paris-based CHARADES company is handling international sales. GKIDS has acquired the North American rights to the film.

Yōko Kuno and Nobuhiro Yamashita are directing the film and Shinji Imaoka is writing its script. Ghost Cat Anzu marks the directors' debut at Cannes. The film is 90 minutes long and utilizes mixed animation techniques combining 2D digital animation with rotoscoping

Miyu Productions describes the film's story:

Karin, 11 years old, is abandoned by her father at her grandfather's house, the monk of a small town in the Japanese countryside. Her grandfather asks Anzu, his jovial and helpful although rather capricious ghost cat, to look after her. The meeting of their strong characters causes sparks, at least at the beginning…

Kodansha published the one-volume Bakeneko Anzu-chan manga in 2007.

Shinei Animation is best known for producing Doraemon and Crayon Shin-chan , two long-running television anime that both consistently rank among the highest weekly ratings for animated programs in Japan. Daikichirō Kusube founded the studio in 1976.