Writer Umika, Artist Reku Hayase's 0-Saiji Start Dash Monogatari Novels Get 5-Minute Short Anime Adaptation on July 7

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Shusuisha publication announced on Tuesday the five-minute short anime adaptation of writer Umika and artist Reku Hayase's 0-Saiji Start Dash Monogatari ( 0 years old child starting dash story ) novels, which will premiere on July 7 on the Saitama TV channel at 5:55 p.m. JST.

The 12-episode short anime will star Hina Kino as Lilia and Yoshitaka Yamaya as Elk von Luxel (character name romanization not confirmed).

The story centers on Lilia, a girl reincarnated in another world as a 0-year-old child of a marquis, but retained her memory as a gamer in her previous life. When Lilia finds out that magic exists in the new world she was in, her gamer instincts kick in and she begin training when she could only crawl as a baby. As a result, Lilia's magic reached the level of a sage at the age of five. She is then invited to the royal palace and had a fateful encounter with someone.

Umika launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2019.

Shusuisha's Shōjo Sengen Label publishes the manga adaptation digitally, and will publish the sixth compiled book volume physically on July 25. Reku Hayase launched the manga adaptation in September 2019.