News
Amazon Debuts Live-Action 1122: For a Happy Marriage Show Outside Japan

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
1st 3 episodes available now

1122
Image via Comic Natalie
© 渡辺ペコ／講談社 (c)murmur Co., Ltd.
Amazon Prime Video began streaming the first three episodes of the live-action series of Peko Watanabe's 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga outside of Japan on Wednesday, simultaneous with the release of the first three episodes in Japan.

The series will have seven total episodes. Episodes 4-5 will be available on June 21, and episodes 6-7 will be available on June 28.

The cast members are:

Rikiya Imaizumi is directing the series, with scripts by his wife Kaori Imaizumi. Junko Satō is credited for planning and producing. The studio murmur is presenting the project with Lat-Lon credited for production.

1122
Image via Kodansha USA Publishing website
© Peko Watanabe, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Ichiko Aihara. Husband: Otoya Aihara. They have been married for seven years, and they get along well, but they are sexless and have no children, so they agree on the "permission of extramarital love (official affair)" system. Otoya has an "affair" named Mitsuki and Ichiko is aware of it. Looking at Otoya who is in the state of lovey-dovey with Mitsuki, Ichiko has begun to change, too... In this new series, the author of "Nikotama", Peko Watanabe tells a story of lies and truth in marriage. Whether or not you want to get married, we hope that the real life of this couple in their 30s can reach everyone who thinks about "marriage."

Watanabe launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning two magazine in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in July 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released all seven volumes in English. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019.

Source: Amazon via WTK

