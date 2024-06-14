Taro Hitsuji's Kore ga Mahoutsukai no Kirifuda Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

Light novel launched in 2023

Image via Amazon Japan © Tarō Hitsuji, Kurone Mishima, Kadokawa

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine announced on June 7 that Tarō Hitsuji 's Kore ga Mahoutsukai no Kirifuda ( This is wizard's last card. , or This is the Wizard's Trump Card) light novel will be getting a manga adaptation by Keishu Kuroe in the magazine's August issue.

The story follows the master swordsman Rikusu, who fakes his death in battle. He enrolls in a magic school, hoping to change his life, but finds he has no talent for it.

Hitsuji's Kore ga Mahoutsukai no Kirifuda light novel debuted on the Kakuyomu website on November 7. Kadokawa began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Kurone Mishima last December, and it shipped the second volume on March 19.

Hitsuji launched the Danzai no Majutsu-gari (Magician Hunt of Condemnation) manga with art by Mahiru Sukuya in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2023.

Hitsuji's original Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ( Roku de Nashi Majutsu Kōshi to Akashic Records ) light novel series, with illustrations by Kurone Mishima , launched with the first volume in July 2014. The series is ongoing, with 24 volumes and 10 short story collections. The light novels inspired a television anime adaptation in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub. Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2018. Seven Seas Entertainment releases the novels' manga adaptation by Aosa Tsunemi .

Hitsuji launched the Magic Knight of the Old Ways ( Furuki Okite no Mahō Kishi ) light novel series with illustrations by Asagi Tōsaka in December 2020. The fifth volume shipped in September 2022. J-Novel Club licensed the light novels and published the fifth volume digitally on July 6.

Yoshihiro Kawabata launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in July 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on September 23.

Hitsuji also pens the Last Round Arthurs light novel series, which Yen Press is releasing. Yen Press is also releasing the manga adaptation.



Source: Dragon Age July issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.