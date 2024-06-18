News
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Game Gets Switch Version in Early 2025
posted on by Alex Mateo
Game debuted on Apple Arcade in July 2023
Sanrio announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday that it will release Sunblink's Hello Kitty Island Adventure game for Nintendo Switch in early 2025.
Sanrio describes the game:
Embark on a cozy adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends to explore and restore a mysterious island. Get to know supercute and friendly faces like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll as you learn what they love, adventure alongside them, and eventually become best friends. Cook delicious dishes, solve ancient puzzles, and decorate cabins to bring along new visitors and create your ultimate island paradise.
Source: Nintendo Direct livestream