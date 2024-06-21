Live-Action Ayaka is in Love with Hiroko Series' Video Previews Opening Theme

Series debuts on July 4

MBS revealed a new video and the opening theme song information on Friday for the live-action series adaptation of Sal Jiang 's office girls-love manga Ayaka Is in Love with Hiroko ( Ayaka-chan wa Hiroko-senpai ni Koishiteru ). Hashimero is in charge of the music and lyrics for the opening theme song "Palette," while MIMiNARI arranged the song and Makoto Hoshino was in charge of mixing and mastering.

The series stars:

Hinatazaka46 idol group member Shiho Katō (right in visual at right) as Ayaka Usagida

(right in visual at right) as Ayaka Usagida Kanna Mori (left) as Hiroko Kanō.

(left) as Hiroko Kanō. Mio Yūki as Risa Komai, a close friend and coworker to Ayaka

as Risa Komai, a close friend and coworker to Ayaka Kyōya Honda as Yūya Saitō, Ayaka's senior at work from the sales department

as Yūya Saitō, Ayaka's senior at work from the sales department Eiku Yamashita as Ryō Kumagai, Ayaka's senior at work who gets carried away easily

as Ryō Kumagai, Ayaka's senior at work who gets carried away easily Nonoka Kubo as Yumi Kameda, a coworker who becomes close with Ayaka after a certain incident

as Yumi Kameda, a coworker who becomes close with Ayaka after a certain incident Kazuya Seto as Mama, the owner of a lesbian bar

Nao Nomura is directing the series, with scripts by Ayumi Shimo .

The series will premiere on MBS and TV Kanagawa on July 4, on Chiba TV on July 5, on TV Saitama on July 10, and on Tochigi TV and Gunma TV on July 11.

NTT Solmare Corp's MangaPlaza digital service publishes the manga in English. The company describes the story:

Soft and bubbly office lady Ayaka is madly in love with her senior at work, Hiroko! Two lovestruck coworkers who both think the other is straight totally crush on each other... popular Twitter artist Sal Jiang 's latest office rom-com!

Jiang launched the manga on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action manga website in June 2020, and ended it in March 2023. Futabasha published the manga's third and final volume in the same month.

Jiang's Black and White: Tough Love at the Office ( Shiro to Kuro: Black & White ) manga debuted on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle in March 2020, and ended with its third volume in May 2023. Seven Seas licensed the manga in English and published its first compiled book volume in October 2022. The manga's second volume will ship in October 2024.

