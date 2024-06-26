Singer Kana Nishino Returns from 5-Year Hiatus

Japanese singer Kana Nishino announced on her official X/Twitter account that she will resume her music activities, after a five-year hiatus, on Tuesday. Along with the announcement, Nishino revealed that she will release a new single titled "EYES ON YOU" on July 5 and an EP titled "Love Again" on September 18. She will then hold a concert on November 13-14 at the Yokohama Arena.

Nishino also opened an official Instagram account on Tuesday, which already has over 550,000 followers.

Nishino announced her hiatus in February 2019. She then announced her marriage to her former manager in March 2019, on the day of her 30th birthday. Nishino announced the birth of their first child on August 4.

Nishino made her singing debut as an 18-year-old college student in 2008. She performed the second ending theme for the Soul Eater anime series, the theme song for the Naruto Shippūden: The Lost Tower film, the insert song "if" for the Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? film, and five songs for the 2018 3D Kanojo Real Girl live-action film.