Dead By Daylight Video Game Gets Manga Anthology

Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on X/Twitter on June 21 that Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight game will get a manga titled Dead by Daylight Fan Comic Anthology , which publishes on June 28. Teru illustrates the cover for the book volume.

Image via Comic Alive's X/Twitter © Teru, MF Comics

The first edition of the anthology will include a serial code for a redeemable in-game "Voxel Meg" keychain.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer game where one player takes control of a savage killer, who must hunt down the other four players. The goal of the other players is to escape the killing ground. The game is well-known for featuring a wide cast of killers from other media franchises including Silent Hill , Halloween , Stranger Things , and many others.

The game launched in June 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and for the Xbox One in 2017. It was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2019, and to the PlayStation 5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.