×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Dead By Daylight Video Game Gets Manga Anthology

posted on by Anita Tai
Dead by Daylight Fan Comic Anthology ships on June 28

Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on X/Twitter on June 21 that Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight game will get a manga titled Dead by Daylight Fan Comic Anthology, which publishes on June 28. Teru illustrates the cover for the book volume.

gqkmdr6akaaveam.jfif
Image via Comic Alive's X/Twitter
© Teru, MF Comics
gq_olzjaoaape_h
Image via Comic Alive's X/Twitter

The first edition of the anthology will include a serial code for a redeemable in-game "Voxel Meg" keychain.

Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer game where one player takes control of a savage killer, who must hunt down the other four players. The goal of the other players is to escape the killing ground. The game is well-known for featuring a wide cast of killers from other media franchises including Silent Hill, Halloween, Stranger Things, and many others.

The game launched in June 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and for the Xbox One in 2017. It was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2019, and to the PlayStation 5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.

Source: Comic Alive's X/Twitter account (link 2)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives