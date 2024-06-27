×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Game's Trailer Highlights Story, Mechanics

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game launches in 2025 for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC via Steam

Nippon Ichi Software and NIS America began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero, the sequel game to Nippon Ichi Software's Phantom Brave strategy game. The trailer highlights the game's story and gameplay features.

English trailer:

Japanese trailer:

The game is scheduled for a 2025 release for Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

The game follows Marona, a young woman with the ability to communicate with phantoms. She is on a journey to save her friend Ash. The turn-based tactical RPG's mechanics are known for its gridless distance-based movement system (as opposed to the grid-based movement in most other tactical RPGs), as well as its unique Confine mechanic. Marona can summon her phantom allies into battle as controllable units by Confining them to in-map objects, that then enhance their innate capabilities depending on the item they are Confined into. Confined units only last a variable number of turns, and Marona herself is weak, so players must strategize around their roster of phantom allies, the item placement and availability on a given map, and the time limit on each individual summoned phantom.

The original Phantom Brave game launched for PlayStation 2 in 2004, and it launched for PC via Steam in July 2016. The Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 collection launched for Switch in August 2021 and includes Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered.

Sources: NIS America's YouTube channel, Nippon Ichi Software's YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives