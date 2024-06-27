Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Game's Trailer Highlights Story, Mechanics

Nippon Ichi Software and NIS America began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero , the sequel game to Nippon Ichi Software 's Phantom Brave strategy game. The trailer highlights the game's story and gameplay features.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



The game is scheduled for a 2025 release for Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

The game follows Marona, a young woman with the ability to communicate with phantoms. She is on a journey to save her friend Ash. The turn-based tactical RPG's mechanics are known for its gridless distance-based movement system (as opposed to the grid-based movement in most other tactical RPGs), as well as its unique Confine mechanic. Marona can summon her phantom allies into battle as controllable units by Confining them to in-map objects, that then enhance their innate capabilities depending on the item they are Confined into. Confined units only last a variable number of turns, and Marona herself is weak, so players must strategize around their roster of phantom allies, the item placement and availability on a given map, and the time limit on each individual summoned phantom.

The original Phantom Brave game launched for PlayStation 2 in 2004, and it launched for PC via Steam in July 2016. The Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1 collection launched for Switch in August 2021 and includes Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered .