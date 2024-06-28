The King of Fighters Allstar Smartphone Game Ends Service on October 30

Action RPG launched in July 2018

The King of Fighters Allstar

South Korean game companyannounced on Thursday that itssmartphone action RPG will end service on October 31 (October 30 in North America).

The game launched in Japan in July 2018 and in English in October 2019. The game features characters from SNK 's The King of Fighters series from The King of Fighters '94 to The King of Fighters XIII . The game also offers new characters and an original story.

SNK released the The King of Fighters XIII game in October 2011 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The King of Fighters XIII Global Match is a new version of the game that launched on November 16. The game released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch only, and features a rollback netcode overhaul and upgraded online functionality.

The latest game in the franchise, The King of Fighters XV , launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam , and the Epic Games Store in February 2022.

