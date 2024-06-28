×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
The King of Fighters Allstar Smartphone Game Ends Service on October 30

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Action RPG launched in July 2018

kof
Image via Netmarble
© SNK © Netmarble Corp. & Netmarble Neo Inc.
South Korean game company Netmarble announced on Thursday that its The King of Fighters Allstar smartphone action RPG will end service on October 31 (October 30 in North America).

The game launched in Japan in July 2018 and in English in October 2019. The game features characters from SNK's The King of Fighters series from The King of Fighters '94 to The King of Fighters XIII. The game also offers new characters and an original story.

SNK released the The King of Fighters XIII game in October 2011 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The King of Fighters XIII Global Match is a new version of the game that launched on November 16. The game released for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch only, and features a rollback netcode overhaul and upgraded online functionality.

The latest game in the franchise, The King of Fighters XV, launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10, Steam, and the Epic Games Store in February 2022.

Sources: Netmarble (link 2), 4Gamer

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives