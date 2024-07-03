Tokuma Shoten Launches New Digital Manga Label to Adapt Isekai Web Novels

Series update every Thursday

Tokuma Shoten launched a new digital manga label Comic Unicorn, which focuses mainly on isekai novels, on June 27. The launch line-up consists of four series.

Image via Comic Ryu

Yūsha no Haha Desu ga, Maō-Gun no Kanbu ni Narimashita

Title:(I'm the Mother of the Hero, but Became a Leader in the Demon King's Army)Author(s): Ayumu NoyamaPlot: Miho lost her husband in an accident two years ago. One day, she is abruptly teleported to another world with her son Ren. He is hailed as the hero to defeat the reincarnated demon king, but Miho refuses to let her middle schooler face off against demons. The villagers abandon her in the demon's lair, but the demons choose to save Miho instead.

Image via Comic Ryu

Isekai: Chikyū-Kan de Kojin Bōeki Shitemita

Title:(I Tried to Conduct Personal Trade Between Earth and Other Worlds)Author(s): HIzen Fumitoshi, EbikaniyudePlot: One day, Wataru discovers a gate that allows travel between earth and another world. He realizes that he can make a huge profit in the underdeveloped fantasy world beyond the gate.

Image via Comic Ryu

Tensai Haken-Sho no Shūsai Itan-ji ~ Tensai no Nōryoku wo Subete Torikomu, Shūsai no Nariagari

Title:(The Prodigal Heretic at the Genius Dispatch Office: The RIse of the Genius who Absorbs All Other Abilities)Author(s): Hifumi, Mebaru HayasakawaPlot: In a country filled with geniuses, the Genius Dispatch office is established. Kyuumei Date is a young man who is unable to harness his own talent. In order to make a living, he ends up working with unsavory figures, but is used as bait in one heist. During a life-or-death moment, Kyuumei awakens his latent prodigal talent. So begins the rise of the greatest genius of all.

Image via Comic Ryu

Shōkan Yūsha, Taoshita Maō wa Ore Jishin ~ Maō (ore) wa Yūsha (ore) ni Taosareru Tame ni Maō-Gun wo Tsukurimasu

Title:(Summoned Hero, I was Actually the Defeat King: To Defeat Myself, I Will Make a Demon Army to be Defeated by Myself)Author(s):Moriwaki,Plot: The story follows the hero who is transported to another world. There he defeats the demon king and his army after numerous trials in order to return to his original world. Instead, the hero is transported 10 years in the past to the place that would become the demon king's castle. He realizes that he will become the demon king that he, himself, will have to defeat in order to return home.