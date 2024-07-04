Trigun Stampede 'Final Phase' Anime Reveals Trigun Stargaze Title

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Orange revealed at a panel for the Trigun Stampede anime at Anime Expo on Thursday that the previously announced "final phase" of the series will be titled Trigun Stargaze , and will be set 2.5 years after the end of Trigun Stampede .

Orange also revealed new character designs for three characters as well as a new visual for Trigun Stampede from Yasuhiro Nightow .

Crunchyroll had previously stated it would stream the "final phase" when it airs.

©2023 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STAMPEDE Project

Trigun Stampede

Crunchyroll

premiered in Japan in January 2023. streamed the series as it aired and is also streaming an English dub

The story follows the misadventures of Vash the Stampede, a gunman on the lam with a "60 billion double dollar" bounty on his head. Vash earned his "Stampede" nickname thanks to the destruction that zealous bounty hunters wreak on any town he visits.

Kenji Mutō ( Cavity Express director, BEASTARS storyboarder, Land of the Lustrous episode director) directed the anime at Orange . Kouji Tajima was the concept designer and was credited with the character concept. Takehiko Oxi was credited with the story draft, and Tatsurō Inamoto , Shin Okashima , and Yoshihisa Ueda wrote the scripts and were in charge of composition. Nao Ootsu was the chief designer, and character designers included Kōdai Watanabe , Tetsurō Moronuki , Takahiko Abiru , Akiko Satō , Soji Ninomiya , and Yumihiko Amano . Tatsuya Katō ( Free! , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya franchises) composed the music.

Madhouse 's previous television anime adaptation aired for 26 episodes in Japan in 1998. The anime launched in North America for home video in 2000. Geneon Entertainment (formerly Pioneer ) originally released the series on DVD, but Funimation has since licensed the series and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The series is now streaming on Crunchyroll following Sony 's Funimation Global Group 's acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T. Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim programming block aired the anime in 2003.

The Trigun anime adapts Yasuhiro Nightow 's manga of the same name. The manga ran in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Shonen Captain magazine from 1995 to 1997. The manga returned with Trigun Maximum in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine later in 1997 and ran until 2007. Dark Horse Comics has released the manga in English.

The Trigun: Badlands Rumble anime film debuted in April 2010 and was the first new Trigun animation in over a decade.