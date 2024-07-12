×
Girls Band Cry Cast Members Mirei, Natsu Go on Hiatus Due to Health

posted on by Egan Loo
Remaining 3 main cast members will continue performing

girls-band-cry
Image via Girls Band Cry anime's website
© Toei Animation
The official website for Toei Animation's original anime Girls Band Cry announced on Friday that cast members Mirei and Natsu are going on a temporary hiatus due to health reasons. The remaining three main cast members — Rina, Yuri, and Syuri — will continue performing.

The website explained that Mirei and Natsu, who perform as Subaru Awa and Tomo Ebizuka, respectively, have been unable to make appearances and performances due to their poor health. After consulting with doctors, they determined that it would be difficult to continue performing in their current condition. The two are going on hiatus to prioritize their rehabilitation and recuperation.

The Girls Band Cry anime aired for 13 episodes this past spring, and the cast members headlined a concert as their Togenashi Togeari band in March. Togenashi Togeari has since scheduled three more concerts between September and December, as well as a performance at the "ATF25th presents Baycamp 2024" festival in September. Togenashi Togeari will also appear in a "Battle of the Bands" with the BanG Dream! franchise's MyGO!!!!! band in January.

Source: Girls Band Cry anime's website via Hachima Kikō

