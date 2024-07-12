Ohayō! Unko-sensei Comedy Anime Debuts on July 26

Staff also revealed

Image via Mantan Web © Bunkyōsha

Unko Kanji Drill

Chant!

announced on Friday that the television anime series of shorts ofand's(Good Morning Mr. Poop!) comedy manga based on's(Poop Kanji Drill) educational textbook series will debut in the channel's weekdayprogram on July 26, and will air within the program on Fridays.

Shōei Ishioka and Ryō Takegoshi are credited with cooperation on the anime. Kenjirō Yagi is composing the music and handling the sound effects. Toshihiko Tanaka is credited for planning, and Masanori Yokoyama and Hiroki Yanagibashi are the producers. Daisuke Izu is the anime director and scriptwriter.

The manga focuses on the character Unko-sensei, who appears in the textbooks. The textbooks are written to help children memorize kanji as they progress through grade levels.

Bunkyōsha published the manga's first volume in December 2021, and the fifth and latest volume shipped on July 4.



Source: Comic Natalie