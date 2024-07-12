News
Ohayō! Unko-sensei Comedy Anime Debuts on July 26
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Staff also revealed
CBC TV announced on Friday that the television anime series of shorts of Yūsaku Furuya and Teruaki Mizuno's Ohayō! Unko-sensei (Good Morning Mr. Poop!) comedy manga based on Bunkyōsha's Unko Kanji Drill (Poop Kanji Drill) educational textbook series will debut in the channel's weekday Chant! program on July 26, and will air within the program on Fridays.
Bunkyōsha published the manga's first volume in December 2021, and the fifth and latest volume shipped on July 4.
Shōei Ishioka and Ryō Takegoshi are credited with cooperation on the anime. Kenjirō Yagi is composing the music and handling the sound effects. Toshihiko Tanaka is credited for planning, and Masanori Yokoyama and Hiroki Yanagibashi are the producers. Daisuke Izu is the anime director and scriptwriter.
The manga focuses on the character Unko-sensei, who appears in the textbooks. The textbooks are written to help children memorize kanji as they progress through grade levels.
Bunkyōsha published the manga's first volume in December 2021, and the fifth and latest volume shipped on July 4.
Source: Comic Natalie