Taiko no Tatsujin Game Comes to U.S. Arcades in November

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during the "Taiko no Tatsujin Donda-! Sekaiichi Kettai-sen Kessho Taikai" (Taiko no Tatsujin World Championship 2024 Finals) livestream on Monday that the Taiko no Tatsujin arcade game will come to U.S. arcades beginning in November (portion of video begins at around 6:38:18 below).

The arcade version of the games debuted in Japan in 2001.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Connect smartphone game for the iOS and Android devices in late 2023.

The Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack game collection for Nintendo Switch debuted in December 2020. It includes Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 ( Taiko no Tatsujin: Don to Katsu no Jikū Daibōken ), which originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in June 2014, and Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 ( Taiko no Tatsujin: Dokodon! Mystery Adventure ), which launched for 3DS in June 2016.

The Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! Switch game and the Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! PlayStation 4 game launched in the Americas and Europe in November 2018. A physical edition of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! with the drum set controller is available in Europe. Bandai Namco Entertainment America did not release a physical version of either game in North America.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! ( Taiko no Tatsujin: Session de Dodon ga Don! ) shipped for the PS4 in Japan in October 2017. The game also received an English release in Southeast Asia in the same month.

