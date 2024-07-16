Yodokawa's Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord Manga Ends in Next Chapter on August 13

Manga launched in 2021

Image via Amazon © Yodokawa, Kadokawa

Maitsuki Niwatsuki Ōyatsuki

'sweb manga site revealed on July 9 that's) manga will end in its 31st chapter on August 13.

Yen Press licensed the manga and will release the third volume in English on August 20. Yen Press describes the story:

Asako Suga needs a change to get over her recent breakup and decides moving to a new home would be just the thing. She finds a great little place a bit removed from the city with a lovely garden, but there's a catch—the house also comes with a live-in landlord! Having a charming girl lazing about would be distracting enough, but it seems she's keeping a secret as well...

Yodokawa launched the manga on the Comic Newtype web manga site in June 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on December 11.



Source: Comic Newtype





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.