Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Anime Reveals Haruna Mikawa, Kana Hanazawa as Main Cast

Mikawa as ninja Satoko, Hanazawa as assassin Konoha

Kadokawa revealed the second teaser visual and main cast for the anime adaptation of HundredBurger 's Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi (A Ninja and Assassin Living Together) manga on Thursday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

The anime's main cast are:

Haruna Mikawa as Satoko Kusakakure

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

Kana Hanazawa as Konoha Koga

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

Kadokawa also launched a new manga project titled Hobo Shūkan! Ninkoro Anime Nikki (Almost Weekly! Ninkoro Anime Diary), which will publish weekly every Thursday, on the anime's official X (formerly Twitter ) account. The manga project features the main characters Satoko, Konoha, and manga author HundredBurger as they share stories and news related to the manga's anime production.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

Animation studio SHAFT is in charge of animation production. The anime's format has not yet been revealed.

The comedy manga's story centers on Satoko, a naive kunoichi (female ninja), and Konoha, a high school girl assassin. Satoko escapes from the ninja village, meets Konoha, and they start living together a life full of danger and excitement.

HundredBurger launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine website in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the fourth volume shipped on April 26. The manga was nominated in the Best Printed Manga category for the "Next Manga Awards" in 2022.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.