Star Fruit Books Licenses Reality, Children, Don't Play In The Dark, 8 Man Infinity, More Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: "Treime," "Longears Above The Clouds," "Ending Theme," "The Fantasy Ends Today" one-shots
Star Fruit Books announced on Thursday that it has licensed the following manga:Title: Reality
Creator: Naruho Amino
Release: 2025
Details: One volume, 258 pages
Synopsis: This is a collection of horror short stories published in Weekly Young Jump from 1987 to 1988. It mainly contains original stories based on Natsume Soseki's "Ten Nights of Dreams" and Izumi Kyoka's "Kumano Hijiri."
Title: Children, Don't Play In The Dark
Creator: Sachiko Uguisu
Release: 2025
Details: One volume, 288 pages
Synopsis: A tale of a brother and sister, which has ESP powers. Contains extra material not included in the Japanese 2016 re-release.
Title: 8 Man Infinity
Creators: Jiro Kuwata, Kyoichi Nanatsuki, Takayuki Takashi, Kazumasa Hirai
Release: 2025
Details: Six volumes
Synopsis: A standalone series based on the hit action hero 8 Man! This series can be read without reading the original 8 Man series.
Title: "Treime" one-shot
Creator: Gamu-chan
Release: Coming soon (digital), by end of 2024 (physical)
Details: 52 pages
Synopsis: Story of a Vampire and a Vampire Hunter.
Title: "Longears Above The Clouds" one-shot
Creator: sasa
Release: Coming soon (digital), by end of 2024 (physical)
Details: 63 pages with two parts
Synopsis: The story of a race of few individuals that lives on a mountaintop above the clouds.
Title: "Ending Theme" one-shot
Creator: Hirokazu Oshima
Release: Coming soon (digitally), by end of year (physical)
Details: 52 pages
Synopsis: The story of a secondhand bookstore that is about to close, and the interactions between the store owner and a customer.
Title: "The Fantasy Ends Today" one-shot
Creator: Mitsu Nakamaru
Release: Coming soon (digital)
Details: 58 pages
Synopsis: There's someone inside that church whose voice only I can hear. A fantasy set in Europe.
Star Fruit Books revealed that its collaboration with the 24th Ax Manga Newcomer award winner, ESDRO, and their Yumemanga magazine will launch this year as ESDRO'S Dreamy Draws.
The company has four more licenses to announce as soon as the contracts are signed. It also licensed a "classic shōjo manga" with over 600 pages, for which the contract has already been signed.
Source: Star Fruit Books' X/Twitter account