Star Fruit Books Licenses Reality, Children, Don't Play In The Dark, 8 Man Infinity, More Manga

Also: "Treime," "Longears Above The Clouds," "Ending Theme," "The Fantasy Ends Today" one-shots

Star Fruit Books announced on Thursday that it has licensed the following manga:

Reality

Title:Creator: Naruho AminoRelease: 2025Details: One volume, 258 pagesSynopsis: This is a collection of horror short stories published infrom 1987 to 1988. It mainly contains original stories based on Natsume Soseki's "Ten Nights of Dreams" and Izumi Kyoka's "Kumano Hijiri."

Children, Don't Play In The Dark

Title:Creator:Release: 2025Details: One volume, 288 pagesSynopsis: A tale of a brother and sister, which has ESP powers. Contains extra material not included in the Japanese 2016 re-release.

8 Man Infinity

Title:Creators:, Takayuki Takashi,Release: 2025Details: Six volumesSynopsis: A standalone series based on the hit action hero 8 Man! This series can be read without reading the original 8 Man series.

Title: "Treime" one-shotCreator:-chanRelease: Coming soon (digital), by end of 2024 (physical)Details: 52 pagesSynopsis: Story of a Vampire and a Vampire Hunter.

Title: "Longears Above The Clouds" one-shotCreator: sasaRelease: Coming soon (digital), by end of 2024 (physical)Details: 63 pages with two partsSynopsis: The story of a race of few individuals that lives on a mountaintop above the clouds.

Title: "Ending Theme" one-shotCreator: Hirokazu OshimaRelease: Coming soon (digitally), by end of year (physical)Details: 52 pagesSynopsis: The story of a secondhand bookstore that is about to close, and the interactions between the store owner and a customer.

Title: "The Fantasy Ends Today" one-shotCreator: Mitsu NakamaruRelease: Coming soon (digital)Details: 58 pagesSynopsis: There's someone inside that church whose voice only I can hear. A fantasy set in Europe.

Star Fruit Books revealed that its collaboration with the 24th Ax Manga Newcomer award winner, ESDRO, and their Yumemanga magazine will launch this year as ESDRO'S Dreamy Draws .

The company has four more licenses to announce as soon as the contracts are signed. It also licensed a "classic shōjo manga" with over 600 pages, for which the contract has already been signed.