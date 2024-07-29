News
Light Novel Publisher Tentai Books to Shut Down
posted on by Alex Mateo
In Tentai Books' previous update, it had announced that it had licensed all remaining volumes for Sister Kiss and Toxic Girlfriend. The company had been planning to release the second volume of Toxic Girlfriend in August. The second volume of Sister Kiss was slated for July 31. The company also had previously stated that it would commit to a monthly release schedule.
De Vicente recently had to create a new Discord server for the company after his Discord account was compromised.
Tentai Books was founded in 2020. The company has licensed light novels such as There's no way a side character like me could be popular, right?, Welcome to the Diner of the Exiled!, and World Teacher.
Source: Tentai Books' Discord server via Demelza Ward's X/Twitter account