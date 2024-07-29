Light Novel Publisher Tentai Books to Shut Down

Company to negotiate license transfers to another company

The light novel localizing and publishing companyannounced on Monday that it is closing down "over the next months." The company's owner Alejandro De Vicente, or Alex, stated that he is currently negotiating license transfers to another company. The website will remain up, particularly so customers who have purchased digital products can still access them. However, all sales will halt in August/September. Customers with pending physical orders will get a full refund. The second volume ofwill be' final release. De Vicente stated that its release has been delayed a couple of days "due to emergency changes in the script."

In Tentai Books ' previous update, it had announced that it had licensed all remaining volumes for Sister Kiss and Toxic Girlfriend . The company had been planning to release the second volume of Toxic Girlfriend in August. The second volume of Sister Kiss was slated for July 31. The company also had previously stated that it would commit to a monthly release schedule.

De Vicente recently had to create a new Discord server for the company after his Discord account was compromised.

Tentai Books was founded in 2020. The company has licensed light novels such as There's no way a side character like me could be popular, right? , Welcome to the Diner of the Exiled! , and World Teacher .